Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives in McDowell County have arrested a man and charged him with statutory rape of a child.
According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Juan Antonio Rojas had an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female earlier this year.
Deputies say they learned of the case after receiving a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.
Rojas faces two charges, one for statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and another for statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger.
He's being held in the McDowell County Jail.
