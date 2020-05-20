McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a man after they say he set fire to a woman's car following an argument.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Kenneth Allan Styles of Marion has been charged with burning of personal property.
The victim told deputies that she and Styles were involved in a disagreement when he set fire to her 2009 Chevrolet HHR.
Deputies say they located Styles in Goose Creek and took him into custody.
