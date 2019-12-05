Landrum, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man following a chase and crash early Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation on Interstate 26. Deputies say the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued leading into South Carolina on I-26, down Highway 11 and along Highway 176 ending in Landrum.
Deputies say the Charger crashed near a Hot Spot along Highway 176 where both the driver, identified as Zachery Micha Rice, and passenger, Corydarall Allen Horne, fled on foot.
According to the sheriff's office, both were taken into custody. Later in the day deputies say they located two firearms and video from the Landrum Fire Department confirmed they were left there by the suspects.
Deputies say the passenger in the vehicle was wanted on several outstanding warrants including armed robbery.
Rice has been charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, failure to heed siren/blue lights, speeding, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, resisting a public officer. He's being held on a $10,000 bond.
Horne was charged with resisting a public officer, aiding and abetting felony fleeing to elude arrest, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed handgun. He's being held on a $8,000 bond.
