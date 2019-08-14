Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office have arrested three people after they say the trio was found in possession of stolen brass vases from a cemetery.
According to deputies, more than 50 flower vases have been stolen from grave sites at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, some of which were taken to C&C Recycling.
Deputies say the vases were burned and broken apart in an effort to disguise them.
On Tuesday deputies went to a home in Greenwood County where they spoke to two of the suspects, one of which told deputies a third had fled the home when they arrived.
Deputies arrested two of the suspects, and during a subsequent search of the home, a third person was arrested when deputies discovered him hiding inside a closet.
Deputies say the suspect told them he thought they had left the residence and he then reentered the home through the back door.
During the course of the investigation, deputies say they discovered metal vases in the living room and multiple receipts for C&C Recyclying. Outside the home, deputies say they discovered more pieces of the vases in a box in the woods behind the home.
Deputies arrested Jordan Michael Wilson, Cameron Ellis Fuller, and Kurtland Anthony Keeter.
All three were arrested and transported to the Greenwood County Detention Center.
