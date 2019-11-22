Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested two more people following a break-in at Brushy Fork Armory on November 12. That brings the total number of arrests to four.
Previously, the sheriff's office had arrested Delunte Mobley and Antavius Hill in connection to the robbery, but now say they've arrested two more men, Walter Huntsinger and Daren Osborne.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a call for a break-in at the business located on Jonesville Lockhart Highway last Tuesday. Deputies say when they arrived, they discovered a window to the business had been broken out and the owner of the business told them he had security footage of the suspects entering the business around 2 a.m.
The owner of the business then told deputies he was missing around nine firearms. The owner said he has since re-inventoried and found that 11 guns had been stolen.
Investigators say while collecting evidence at the scene they discovered blood both inside and outside the business. Once analyzed by the SLED crime lab, deputies say one of the suspects was identified as Delunte Mobley who was then arrested and interviewed at the Union County Jail.
Deputies say Mobley confessed to stealing the guns with two other people, one of which was identified by Mobley as Antavius D'Argo Hill.
When deputies arrived at Hill's residence, they say Hill was in a a truck with Cassidy Austin. Deputies say Hill told them there were no guns on the property and that they could search his vehicle. Deputies say during that search, they discovered ammunition that belonged to Brushy Fork Armory.
While trying to place Hill under arrest, deputies say he tried to pull away and was taken to the ground and handcuffed. Once searched, deputies say they found a small bag of marijuana, a jar of marijuana and several pills, believed to be ecstasy.
Deputies arrested Antavius Hill on drug charges and Cassidy Austin for simple possession.
On Thursday, November 21, deputies arrested both Osborne and Huntsinger after they say they appeared on Snapchat with the stolen weapons.
Both were taken to the Union County Jail and charged with receiving stolen goods.
