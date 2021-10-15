LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Lexington County elementary school teacher has been accused of having marijuana edibles in her classroom, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, according to an arrest warrant.
“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after receiving word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles. No student ate any of the products.”
Using a search warrant at Weiss’ home, deputies found packs of edibles similar to those that student picked from the box in Weiss’ classroom, according to Koon.
“Marijuana edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Koon said. “They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina.”
Weiss turned herself in Friday morning and is now at the Lexington County Detention Center.
