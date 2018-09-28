BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a military plane has crashed in coastal South Carolina.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. near the Grays Hill community.
The statement from deputies did not specify the type of plane, the branch of the military or give other details.
The crash happened about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
A woman answering the phone at the station could not confirm a crash and said officials aren't releasing any information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.