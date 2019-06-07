GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a 12-year-old girl with special needs whose family said left home early Friday morning was found safe.
James Robinson said his granddaughter, Aderecka McClellan, ran away around 6 a.m. Friday from Fleetwood Manor apartments on Augusta Road.
Robinson said Anderecka has never ran away before but took off Friday morning after getting in trouble at home.
Greenville County deputies said they were investigating the case and confirmed just before 4:30 p.m. that Anderecka had been found.
