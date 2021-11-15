LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A runaway teenager from Laurens County has been found safe, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Maddison Reynolds, 12, was found safe in Greenville County, according to the Office.
Reynolds was last seen in the Abercrombie Road area in Fountain Inn around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Office.
The FBI and Greenville County Sheriff's Office helped the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in the search for Reynolds.
The Office released a sketch of a person of interest connected to her disappearance Tuesday.
MORE NEWS: FBI needs help identifying man with info on child sexual assault victim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.