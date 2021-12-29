SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who suffers from dementia and went missing Tuesday night has been found safe, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Samuel Capsouto, 75, was found safe around noon Wednesday, according to deputies.
Capsouto was found in a wooded area at the Summit Subdivision near Seneca.
Out of an abundance of caution because he was outside overnight, he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
A search for Capsouto started by employees of the assisted living facility he lived in.
The Sheriff's Office said the Seneca Police Department, the Seneca Fire Department, as well as the deputies from the Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office, plus, a K-9 unit and a pilot for the Sheriff’s Office drone unit responded to the scene to conduct a search for Capsouto.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself Christmas day has died
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.