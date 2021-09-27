ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A woman who went missing from Asheville has been found safe, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Sybil Riddle, 72, was found safe in New York Monday, according to deputies.
Riddle was last heard from Sunday, Sept. 26 around 7 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. She was driving a grey 2017 Lexus RX350 with NC license plates 1449RT.
