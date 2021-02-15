CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies had located a missing Candler woman.
Deputies said they had been searching for Michael Michelle Little, 21.
Deputies said Little was last seen leaving her home on February 8. She may have been picked up by someone to go to the Forest City or Morganton areas.
On Tuesday, deputies said Little had been found and was safe.
