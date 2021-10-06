COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who went missing out of Cowpens have been found safe, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Glen Dale Godwin was found safe Wednesday, according to deputies.
Godwin was last seen around 7p.n. on Sept. 29 at his home on McGinnis Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was reported missing just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 4.
