Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office tell us they are searching for an elderly man who went missing sometime Monday morning.
Deputies say that 82-year-old Robert B. McCarrell went missing from his family's home in Taylors.
He is believed to be driving a 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass, champagne in color.
Deputies said McCarrell was safely located Tuesday afternoon.
