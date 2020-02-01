GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graham County deputies say a teen feared to be in danger with a man she met online was safely found a day after she went missing.
GCSO says 17-year-old Adrian "Grace" Burchfield was reported missing Saturday in the Sweetgum community. She was believed to be in the company of a man so far identified only as "John Waller" from Oklahoma. Deputies believe Adrian met this man online.
The department posted on Sunday she was found safe and will be returned to her family in a few days.
Graham County sheriff Joseph Jones urges parents to keep a close eye on their children's online activities whenever possible. Jones also assured the public that deputies are working hard to bring Adrian home.
Anyone who knows where she or the subject is should call Graham County deputies at 828-479-3352.
