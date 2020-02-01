GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graham County deputies are searching for a teen they say may be with a man she possibly met online.
GCSO says 17-year-old Adrian "Grace" Burchfield was reported missing Saturday in the Sweetgum community. She's believed to be in the company of a man so far identified only as "John Waller" from Oklahoma. Deputies believe Adrian met this man online.
A BOLO has been issued for both the man and for Adrian, and she's been entered into the NCIC as missing and endangered. As of writing, the sheriff's office is trying to get a vehicle description.
Adrian stants at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Graham County sheriff Joseph Jones urges parents to keep a close eye on their children's online activities whenever possible. Jones also assured the public that deputies are working hard to bring Adrian home.
Anyone who knows where she or the subject is should call Graham County deputies at 828-479-3352.
