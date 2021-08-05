GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – a Greenville Co. man who went missing Wednesday night has been found safe, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office.
Corey Lewis-Mizell, 21, was found safe Thursday afternoon.
Mizell was last seen walking away from 2311 Wade Hampton Blvd. Wednesday just before midnight after an argument, according to the Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.