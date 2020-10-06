GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked for help Tuesday trying to track down a missing woman.
Deputies 48-year-old Stephanie Voncannon was last seen at Greenville Memorial Hospital on June 29, 2020.
She is 5’5” tall, between 190 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Deputies said they believe Voncannon is homeless and ask for anyone who has seen her to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
