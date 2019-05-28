Central, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said Tuesday a missing kayaker was arrested on an unrelated charge after search crews located the 40-year-old and a 13-year-old girl.
Pickens County Emergency Management said the man and the teen had been reported missing Monday evening when the inexperienced kayakers got away from the shore at Cateechee Beach Park in Central.
According to emergency management, the two kayakers were reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Family members of 13-year-old Parker Ramey said the girl got into a kayak and was supposed to stay on the river's bank but went out on the water, prompting an adult to go after her.
Ramey's mother said they were in an orange kayak and a yellow kayak and that neither was wearing a helmet. Rapids in the area are reportedly listed between class one and three depending on water levels, officials said. Current river levels can be found here.
Emergency management said multiple teams responded and began searching 12 mile creek all the way to Lake Hartwell.
Shortly after 7 a.m. both the girl and man were returned to the base camp set up at Catchee Beach Park.
After arriving safely back at camp, deputies placed the adult male who was missing under arrest on an unrelated charge.
Pickens County deputies said they arrested Daniel Timothy Falu for a probation violation warrant out of Oconee County.
We spoke with Lahoma O'Neal after she was reunited with her granddaughter Parker. O'Neal said the river swept Parker and the adult who went after her about a mile and a half down river last night, and this morning at 7 a.m. they came walking out of the woods.
When asked what it felt like to hug her granddaughter O'Neal said, "I couldn't put in words what it felt like to know she wasn't dead. Because my momma made the comment, 'she might not come back. she might not come back' and I've been out here crying saying that's not what the Lord has planned for us. That's not what this plan is about."
O'Neal thanked all the rescue crews that were outside overnight and everyone who aided in the search and rescue of both missing people.
