LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman who went missing Monday has been found safe, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Dakota Randle, 20, was found safe Tuesday evening, according to the Office.
Randle was last seen on Apple Ridge Road in Clinton around 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Randle was visiting a friend in the area before she disappeared, according to deputies.
