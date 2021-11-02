MACON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies located a deceased woman on Monday and identified her as a missing woman they were searching for.
Deputies said they located the deceased female in the Little Tennessee River. According to deputies, they believe the victim is Ricki Ortega-Cooney, a woman who recently went missing.
Deputies said the body was found about a mile downstream from where they discovered Ortega-Cooney's vehicle on Sunday.
Chief Rholletter and Otto Fire & Rescue helped deputies recover the body on Monday. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch and an agent from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were also at the scene.
According to deputies, there is an ongoing criminal investigation into this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.
