PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help finding a 28-year-old man who was last seen leaving his grandmother’s house in Easley on February 13.
William Franklin “Willie” Craig is described as six-feet-tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
As of March 1st, deputies released an update stating that Mr. Craig had returned home.
