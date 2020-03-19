PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding a man who has not been seen for more than a month.
Deputies said Thursday they are searching for Eric Owens, 39, who was last seen at Walmart on Anderson Road in Powdersville on February 18.
Deputies said Owens has a tattoo on his neck saying “Mama Tried” as well as tattoos all over his arms including a tiger paw on right arm and a cross on the left arm. Owens is six-feet-tall, weighs 165 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2020-13432.
