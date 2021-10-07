OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man with a medical condition who went missing this past weekend has been found safe, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Ronald Catchings, 59, is now safe and at his home, according to the Office.
Catchings was last seen Saturday, Oct. 2 when he left his home in Walhalla, according to the Office.
Catchings last spoke with his mother Sunday morning when he told her he would be home at 5 p.m. However, he never returned home.
