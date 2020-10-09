MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Sheriff's deputies said Friday a 13-year-old boy had been found safe.
Harley Klie was last seen on Stoney End Dr. off Rockhouse Rd. early on Thursday afternoon, deputies said, and they issued an alert asking people to be on the lookout for the boy.
Just before 2 p.m. Friday deputies issued an update advising that Harley had been found unharmed.
