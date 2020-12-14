NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE - McDowell County sheriff’s deputies said a missing Nebo woman has been found unharmed
Deputies said earlier Monday morning that Mai Xue Vang, 43, was missing after having been last seen at her home on Landis Lane at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
At 10:40 deputies sent a follow up alert that Vang had been found and thanked the community for helping get the word out about her disappearance.
