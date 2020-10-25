ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says it has located a missing teenager that had been missing since Saturday morning.
Deputies say that 16-year-old Cayden Levi Patrick Stapley was last seen at around 11:00 Saturday morning on Hollywood Dr. in Piedmont.
ACSO says that Stapley is around six feet tall weighing 190 pounds with dark curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.
