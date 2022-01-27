SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from dementia has been found.
The Sheriff's Office said deputies made a 9-mile reverse 911 call, sent out a canine track and deployed an Emergency Management foot search for the missing woman, Mary Elizabeth Sellers, but were all unsuccessful.
Mary Elizabeth Sellers was last seen at her home on Hammett Grove Road. She appears to have left the home on foot because her car and phone are still at the house.
We're told she is five foot three and 150 pounds with salt and pepper hair and either hazel or green eyes.
Deputies said when Sellers' husband left their home Wednesday morning, Mary was still wearing her pajamas. When he returned home that night, Mary apparently changed into unknown clothes, since the pajamas were at the house, but the only item of clothing missing is a blue puffy jacket she normally wears.
Another search with helicopters started once the sun came up Thursday morning, according to deputies.
Deputies said Sellers was found just before 9 a.m. Thursday and is being attended to by medical personnel but appears to be ok.
