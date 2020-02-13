Austin McCall

WHITMIRE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies worked together to successfully bring a teen with Down syndrome home who went missing Thursday evening.

NCSO says Whitemire PD, SLED, and the Whitmire Rescue Squad found 19-year-old Austin McCall. He was last seen in the back yard of a residence on Morse Street around 5:30 p.m., but was found about one mile from home.

