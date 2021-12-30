UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who went missing out of Union County Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office
Claudie H. Williams, Jr., 79, was found safe Thursday evening, according to deputies.
Williams was last seen Wednesday in a 2010 silver Toyota Tacoma with SC plate 5506MP, according to deputies.
Williams also left without his cellphone, wallet and medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.