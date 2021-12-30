Carl Williams Jr.

Carl Williams, Jr. (Union County Sheriff's Office)

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who went missing out of Union County Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office 

Claudie H. Williams, Jr., 79, was found safe Thursday evening, according to deputies.

Williams was last seen Wednesday in a 2010 silver Toyota Tacoma with SC plate 5506MP, according to deputies.

Williams also left without his cellphone, wallet and medication.

