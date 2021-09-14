UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman who went missing a week ago from Union County has been found safe, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Merri Kristen Hawkins was found safe Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to the Office.
Hawkins was last seen Sept. 7 leaving the Monarch Community in a 1991 green Chevy Camaro with a man, according to deputies. The two were said to be traveling to Mauldin to pick up her car.
MORE NEWS: Oconee County deputies charge second man in deadly Padgett Street shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.