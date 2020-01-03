WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they are investigating after a woman left her home on New Year’s Day and has not returned.
Deputies said Amanda M Belk, 35, was last seen leaving her home on Terrapin Drive in Williamston driving a silver 2012 Nissan Rogue with SC tag MQW-655.
Belk was last seen wearing a long brown tank top shirt and blue jeans. She is approximately 5’4 tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2020-00066.
