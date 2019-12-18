FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies say a woman who went missing this month was found dead near her home in Forest city.
51-year-old Sarah Marilyn Adair was reported missing on December 18, but reportedly went missing on December 9.
Deputies searched near her home, and say she was found with her car in close proximity to her home.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
Please change the story....Her weight is around 225 pounds and she has been missing since December 8, 2019.
