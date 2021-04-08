ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies have asked for the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman.
Deputies said they are searching for Peggy Griffin Turner, 56, of Anderson, who disappeared from a care facility on McDuffie Street on April 1. She was last seen at the facility around 6:30 p.m. but a last-known clothing description was not available.
"Turner has been diagnosed with a medical condition requiring prescriptions that she has not been able to take since her disappearance," said Stephen Combs, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.
Turner is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 215 pounds. She has short, blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who has information about Turner's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.
