GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled after deputies said a missing Greenville County woman who was thought to have been driving to Pickens Sunday evening was found on Monday afternoon.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Joann Craft had been last seen around 8:30 p.m. on June 7 near Cobb Street. She was leaving from there for her planned visit, but had not been heard from since then.
Craft was last seen in a blue 2006 Mazda 5, with SC tag DIN738. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says her car has stickers on the top right and left corners of its rear window.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday deputies announced that they had located Joann Craft and that she was safe.
