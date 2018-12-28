SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a missing elderly woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's has been found safe in another state.
GCSO says 73-year-old Michele Marckini was last known to be feeding her brother's cats on Chenowerth Drive in Simpsonville some time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday, about one mile away from her own home. While she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's last year, she was still cleared to drive her car. She did, however, leave her cell phone at home before leaving to feed the cats.
According to her husband, Michele usually stays with the cats for about an hour, so her disappearance was unusual to him.
Her husband also says she takes two different medications, but was missing dosages.
On Friday afternoon, deputies said Marckini was located safely by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.