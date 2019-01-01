Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to Cannons Campground Road for a robbery at New Prospect Zion Church.
Deputies say when they arrived, they spoke with the pastor, Christopher White, who stated that someone had broke into the church and stolen various items.
According the the deputies report, when the pastor arrived to meet with other church members he noticed the side door to the church was open.
Upon entering the church, pastor White told deputies that two bottles the church had been filling with money had been removed from the sanctuary and placed in his office.
The pastor says the money, along with a gold cross that had been on his desk, were all missing.
Deputies say that pastor White noticed money missing from another desk across the hall from his office.
At this time, deputies are still investigating.
