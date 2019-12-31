GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced three more arrests in the Dec. 19 shooting death of 15-year-old Kerolos Zaky.
Deputies said they arrested three boys, ages 14, 15, and 16, on Monday.
All three were charged with murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy.
The teens are accused of killing Zaky during an armed robbery on Mansion Drive along with Braelon Brown and Jamazzeo Glover, both 18. Brown and Glover each face the same three charges.
The juvenile suspects were taken to the Greenville County Juvenile Detention facility to await their court proceedings.
"Investigators believe the motive of the shooting was a robbery and they believe to have all responsible parties in custody at this time," Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an e-mail."
PREVIOUSLY - Bond denied for 2nd teen charged with murder, list of charges in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.