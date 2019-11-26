GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit on Tuesday said they arrested two men accused of supplying large amounts of meth to Greenville and parts of Alabama.
Deputies said the investigation revealed Jhonatan Ruiz and Juan Carlos Baccerra Zambada (AKA: Juan Becerra-Manjarrez) to be two suspected drug suppliers and coordinators. Deputies said they conducted surveillance on both men on Sunday at a home in Greenville and took both into custody.
Prior to Sunday, deputies said GCMDEU investigators had already seized a pound of methamphetamine sold by one of the suspects in Greenville. The investigation revealed the suspect also had direct ties to Sinaloa, Mexico.
Additionally, on Sunday and into Monday, deputies said they recovered almost 6 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and approximately $7,500 cash from the home on Lamont Lane in Greenville.
The investigation also led investigators in Birmingham, AL to search two houses there. Deputies said those investigators arrested two people and seized more than 400 oxycodone pills, cocaine, meth, three guns, and more than $23,000 in cash.
Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown released this statement:
“When the new Drug Enforcement Unit was created, I envisioned a team of investigators from multiple agencies working in unison to tackle large scale drug operations that are affecting the people of our community. I am so proud that our team did just that with this recent operation. I hope this sends a clear message to any other drug dealers in and around the upstate of South Carolina that the GCMDEU is up, running and are coming for you in full force.”
Deputies believe Ruiz and Zambada had been supplying large amounts of meth to the Greenville area for some time before the were arrested.
Bart McEntire, Commander of the GCMDEU stated in a news release,
“The two individuals supplied multiple kilo amounts of methamphetamine into the Greenville market on a regular basis prior to the disruption of this pipeline of narcotic misery. The seized amounts of methamphetamine equates to more than 3,000 individual dosages of methamphetamine to drug users. With this seizure, we prevented the potential of the drug being abused and potentially causing the chances of an overdose 3,000 times. The amount of narcotics seized easily would have allowed a drug user to inhale, inject, or ingest on at least 3,000 separate occasions."
