MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Marion woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted her child, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Valerie Scanlan, 38, is charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felonious intentional child abuse inflecting serious injury, according to the Office.
The Office said that on Jan. 10, they were told about Scanlan allegedly assaulting the child, who’s under the age of 16.
Scanlan was given a $200,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.