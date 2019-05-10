Henderson Co., NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested the mother of a 7-week-old child that went missing yesterday in Asheville.
Deputies say that 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder. Madden is expected in court on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Asheville Police reported that Madden said she and Shaylie had been abducted by two people wearing ski masks driving a 2014 Mazda CX-5.
Police say Madden told them she was able to escape the kidnappers but they got away with her vehicle and Shaylie.
On Thursday night, Shaylie was found safe in Henderson County at an address off Slick Rock Road, more than 20 miles from where the alleged abduction occurred.
Madden is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
A press conference is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 a.m. and FOX Carolina will be there.
We'll update with more as soon as it becomes available.
