HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said a chase that began in Mars Hill ended when deputies pinned the suspect's vehicle against the guardrail of an I-26 exit ramp at Mile Marker 49 Monday afternoon.
Deputies said the suspect hit stop strips when the car entered Henderson County, but the vehicle continued at speeds of about 100 miles per hour until losing control at Exit 49.
Deputies said they pinned the vehicle when the suspect attempted to drive thr wrong way on the ramp, but the suspect got out of the car and ran.
Deputies were able to catch the suspect, but said he continued to resist, so a K-9 had to be deployed to subdue the suspect.
The suspect was then handcuffed and taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.
MORE NEWS - Suspect arrested, charged with murder, burglary following Rutherford County stabbing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.