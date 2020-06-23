SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said three people faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries and an armed robbery.
The armed robbery happened on June 17 on Woodlawn Avenue.
The victim, a male, said at least three men approached him, pointed a gun at him, put him in a choke-hold, and stole his wallet.
The burglaries happened on June 18. One of the burglaries was at an indoor shooting range on Asheville Highway. Deputies said multiple guns and ammunition was stolen. At least three suspects were involved in that incident as well.
Daquarius Bomar and Ke-Shawn Wrenix were arrested on June 18.
Bomar is charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, six counts of second degree burglary, and two weapons offenses.
Wrenix faces three counts of second degree burglary, armed robbery, grand larceny and two weapons charges.
Deputies said Jakaviyon Yqwon Douglas, who was 17 at the time of the offenses but was charged as an adult, is also facing charges in the crime spree.
Deputies said at least two other suspects have also been identified in the case.
MORE NEWS - Gov. McMaster, hospitality industry leaders to announce new restaurant safety initiative this afternoon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.