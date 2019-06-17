UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County deputies said arrest warrants were signed for two men and efforts were underway to identify a third man after video surfaced of an illegal cockfighting game.
Deputies said the video was recorded in late May and showed three men standing in a circle in a yard on Fairmont Street.
There were also two chickens in the circle fighting one another.
Deputies said the property owner, Jerry Whitehead Jr., 45, was one of the men in the video.
A booking sheet shows Whitehead was booked into the county jail on a drug charge and one count of cockfighting. He was booked and released on Friday.
An incident report from the sheriff’s office said Doman Walter was also identified as one of the men in the video and will be charged with cockfighting.
Deputies said they are continuing to work to identify the third man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.