FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County on Monday said a suspect wanted for murder after a man was shot and killed Friday night had turned himself in.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the homicide occurred on Garth Road.
She identified the victim as Wilton Webb, 33, of Garth Road.
Deputies said they were called to Garth Road around 9:45 p.m. and found Webb dead at a home.
On Monday, deputies said 38-year-old Jason Dale Wentz of Fountain Inn had been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said they feared that Wentz may be traveling to New York or Pennsylvania, where he is also wanted in connection with an attempted murder, however announced a short time later on Monday afternoon that Wentz had turned himself in.
Deputies in Berks County, PA said the attempted murder Wentz is charged in there happened on September 2019.
Wentz is accused of going to the victim's house with a gun. When the victim answered the door, deputies said Wentz pistol-whipped him. Wentz and the victim struggled over the gun and the victim was shot in the back. Wentz was identified by the victim and the victim's girlfriend, who deputies said was also at the home when the crime took place.
