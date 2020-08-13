Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of breaking into his parent's home, then returning a week later and setting fire to their property.
According to deputies, 44-year-old Chad Alan Yates, broke into his parents home on July 8 and stole a walrus skull and undisclosed amount of money. A week later, on July 15, deputies say Yates returned to the home and set his parents' outbuilding on fire.
Yates is charged with two counts each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering and one count of burning other buildings.
He's being held at the McDowell County Detention Center.
