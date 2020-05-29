Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County have taken a man into custody and charged him with sex crimes against a child.
According to arrest warrants, on at least two occasions between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014, 38-year-old Edward Parris, of Morganton, NC engaged in sexual acts with a child younger than 11-years-old.
In addition, deputies say he also has been charged with exploitation of a minor after he recorded or photographed the child in sexually explicit positions.
Parris is facing two charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 11 first degree and a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree.
He's being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
