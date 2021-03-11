RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says that the North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified a suspect wanted for impersonating law enforcement.
According to RCSO, the suspect was identified as 52-year-old James Douglas Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina.
NCHP says that charges are forthcoming.
