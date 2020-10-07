BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested three individuals charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release, the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force took the individuals into custody last night after seizing nearly three pounds of methamphetamine.
The suspects and their charges include:
- James Edward Ziglar III is being held on a $80,000 bond and is charged with:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Selling a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
228 Grams of Methamphetamine, $1,639.00 in U.S. Currency and a 2015 Toyota Tacoma were seized from Ziglar, according to authorities.
- James Douglas Cox of is being held on a $100,000 bond and is charged with:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Selling a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Authorities say 8.2 Grams of Marijuana, suspected GHB (often used as a date rape drug) and a Ruger 9MM Pistol were seized from Cox.
- Kathryn Marrgaret Arciero is being held on an $80,000 bond and is charged with:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Authorities say they seized 848 grams of methamphetamine from Arciero.
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller expressed his thoughts in the news release.
“I am happy to announce that thanks to the work of our Sheriff’s Deputies, almost three pounds of methamphetamine was seized last night. We will continue to target high-level trafficking taking place in Buncombe County.”
