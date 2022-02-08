Ruther

Michael Dylan Toney, Michael Brent Ferree, Avery Jonathan Parker and Travis Matthew Carter (left to right) (Source: RCSO)

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding four wanted suspects.

Michael Dylan Toney, 27, has the following warrants for his arrest:

  • Felony larceny
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Misdemeanor larceny

Michael Brent Ferree, 29, has the following orders for his arrest:

  • Felony probation violation
  • Possession stolen property
  • Interfere with electronic monitoring

Avery Jonathan Parker, 26, has the following orders for his arrest:

  • Felony probation violation
  • Flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

Travis Matthew Carter, 31, has the following warrants for his arrest:

  • Second degree kidnapping
  • Assault by strangulation
  • Habitual misdemeanor assault

If you have information regarding their whereabouts, please call 828-286-2911.

