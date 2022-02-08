RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding four wanted suspects.
Michael Dylan Toney, 27, has the following warrants for his arrest:
- Felony larceny
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Misdemeanor larceny
Michael Brent Ferree, 29, has the following orders for his arrest:
- Felony probation violation
- Possession stolen property
- Interfere with electronic monitoring
Avery Jonathan Parker, 26, has the following orders for his arrest:
- Felony probation violation
- Flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
Travis Matthew Carter, 31, has the following warrants for his arrest:
- Second degree kidnapping
- Assault by strangulation
- Habitual misdemeanor assault
If you have information regarding their whereabouts, please call 828-286-2911.
